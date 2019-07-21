Chiefs striker scoops top award in Zambia

Kambole helped the top Zambian side win the league last season scoring 16 goals in the league campaign.

The new Chiefs striker won the player of the year as well as the players’ player of the year and most disciplined player of the year award.

Kambole made his Chiefs debut in a pre-season match against Township Rollers and is set to start against Orlando Pirates in the Soweto derby in the Carling Black Label Cup at the FNB Stadium.

Chiefs lost 2-1 to Rollers in Botswana on Saturday afternoon.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.