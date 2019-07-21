PSL News 21.7.2019 11:51 am

Chiefs striker scoops top award in Zambia

Phakaaathi Reporter
Lazarous Kambole

Lazarous Kambole

Newly signed Kaizer Chiefs striker Lazarous Kambole picked up three awards at the Zesco United awards.

Kambole helped the top Zambian side win the league last season scoring 16 goals in the league campaign.

The new Chiefs striker won the player of the year as well as the players’ player of the year and most disciplined player of the year award.

Kambole made his Chiefs debut in a pre-season match against Township Rollers and is set to start against Orlando Pirates in the Soweto derby in the Carling Black Label Cup at the FNB Stadium.

Chiefs lost 2-1 to Rollers in Botswana on Saturday afternoon.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.

Related Stories
Chiefs lose pre-season match in Botswana 20.7.2019
Chiefs wunderkind returns to training 19.7.2019
Scottish club decide against signing Ex-Chiefs striker 19.7.2019


Contact Us


 

 


today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition

 

 