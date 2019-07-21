Malajila close to Celtic switch

Malajila left Mamelodi Sundowns after his contract with the club expired at the end of the 2018/2019 season.

The 33-year-old was spotted at Celtic at the club’s pre-season camp.

“Malajila arrived here [at Celtic] … They took his documents and he is set to sign on the dotted line,” the source told Sowetan.

“He is being signed with the aim of replacing Tshegofatso Mabasa [who joined Orlando Pirates alongside Kabelo Dlamini and Bongani Sam]. The club has high hopes that he will score goals because of his experience, of course.”

Celtic CEO Khumbulani Konco didn’t want to confirm or deny Celtic ‘s interest in Malajila.

“We will make an announcement when the timing is right. At this stage, I won’t speak about anything regarding the signings,” Konco.

