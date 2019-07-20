Chiefs lose pre-season match in Botswana

Chiefs travelled to Botswana to play against Rollers in a pre-season friendly match on Saturday afternoon.

Amakhosi conceded two goals at Jamali Stadium in Tlokweng.

Roller beat Chiefs courtesy of goals from Kaone VanderWestuizen and Tumisang Orebonye while Bernard Parker scored the only goal for the visiting side.

Chiefs fielded three of their new signings Kearyn Baccus, Samir Nurkovic and Lazarous Kambole in the starting line-up. But were later replaced by Sizwe Twala, Dumisani Zuma and Siphelele Ntshangase.

Amakhosi will face Orlando Pirates in the Carling Black Label Cup at the FNB Stadium next weekend in Johannesburg.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.