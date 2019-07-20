PSL News 20.7.2019 08:33 pm

Chiefs lose pre-season match in Botswana

Phakaaathi Reporter
Dumisani Zuma and Kabelo Mahlasela of Kaizer Chiefs in disappointment during the 2019 Nedbank Cup match between Kaizer Chiefs and TS Galaxy at the Moses Mabhida Stadium. (Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix)

Kaizer Chiefs were beaten 2-1 by Botswana Premier League giants Township Rollers.

Chiefs travelled to Botswana to play against Rollers in a pre-season friendly match on Saturday afternoon.

Amakhosi conceded two goals at Jamali Stadium in Tlokweng.

Roller beat Chiefs courtesy of goals from Kaone VanderWestuizen and Tumisang Orebonye while Bernard Parker scored the only goal for the visiting side.

Chiefs fielded three of their new signings Kearyn Baccus, Samir Nurkovic and Lazarous Kambole in the starting line-up. But were later replaced by Sizwe Twala, Dumisani Zuma and Siphelele Ntshangase.

Amakhosi will face Orlando Pirates in the Carling Black Label Cup at the FNB Stadium next weekend in Johannesburg.

