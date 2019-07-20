Ex-Wits midfielder surfaces at City

The midfielder was with the Team of Choice but looks likely to sign for Cape Town City.

According to SunSport Cape Town City has shown an interest in the midfielder and are trying to sign him ahead of next season.

United and City are expected to go head to head in trying to sign the experienced midfielder.

Claasen left Bidvest Wits after his contract with the club expired at the end of the 2018/2019 season.

The midfielder will make a decision on his future soon as he continues to train with Maritzburg United alongside former Chippa United midfielder Thamsanqa Sangweni.

The Team of Choice confirmed that they will unveil more players before the start of the season with coach Eric Tinkler looking to reinforce his squad before the start of the season.

