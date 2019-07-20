PSL News 20.7.2019 12:48 pm

Ex-Wits midfielder surfaces at City

Phakaaathi Reporter
JOHANNESBURG, SOUTH AFRICA - AUGUST 11: Daylon Claasen of Wits during the MTN 8 quarter final match between Bidvest Wits and Golden Arrows at Bidvest Stadium on August 11, 2017 in Johannesburg, South Africa. (Photo by Lee Warren/Gallo Images)

JOHANNESBURG, SOUTH AFRICA - AUGUST 11: Daylon Claasen of Wits during the MTN 8 quarter final match between Bidvest Wits and Golden Arrows at Bidvest Stadium on August 11, 2017 in Johannesburg, South Africa. (Photo by Lee Warren/Gallo Images)

Former Bafana Bafana star Daylon Claasen has been training with Maritzburg United with the hope of getting a new club.

The midfielder was with the Team of Choice but looks likely to sign for Cape Town City.

According to SunSport Cape Town City has shown an interest in the midfielder and are trying to sign him ahead of next season.

United and City are expected to go head to head in trying to sign the experienced midfielder.

Claasen left Bidvest Wits after his contract with the club expired at the end of the 2018/2019 season.

The midfielder will make a decision on his future soon as he continues to train with Maritzburg United alongside former Chippa United midfielder Thamsanqa Sangweni.

The Team of Choice confirmed that they will unveil more players before the start of the season with coach Eric Tinkler looking to reinforce his squad before the start of the season.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.

Related Stories
Pienaar to groom Mahlambi at Wits 14.7.2017
Wits decide to keep Pelembe and Mutizwa 30.6.2017
Wits beat Chiefs and Sundowns to Claasen’s signature 29.6.2017


Contact Us


 

 


today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition

 

 