Live report: Senegal vs Algeria

Follow the game LIVE HERE!

Twenty-four teams started, two teams will finish. Senegal and Algeria will now compete for the chance to be named the best team in Africa.

The last time that Algeria got their hands on this trophy was back in 1990. Senegal, meanwhile, will be looking for their ever AFCON triumph.

Despite making the final, Senegal aren’t unbeaten. Their one loss came in the group stage when they took on… you guessed it, Algeria. A second half goal from Youcef Belaili was the only thing to separate both of these sides.

Since that game, Senegal went on to win all their remaining games – including the semi-final with Tunisia which went all the way to extra time.

Algeria, on the other hand, have won all of their six games, five of those in normal time. Their semi-final clash with Nigeria produced plenty of drama too as a last gasp free kick from Man City forward Mahrez found the back of the net.

Looking at the betting, the recommendation in this game is to back the draw. Both teams endured close semi-finals and both produced a close game when they met in the group stage. Fine margins will decide this game and we think it could go past 90 the 90 minute mark. What’s more, at 2/1 the draw offers decent value.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.