PSL News 19.7.2019 09:02 pm

Blow by blow: Senegal vs Algeria

Phakaaathi Reporter
Senegal's forward Sadio Mane looks on after scoring a goal during the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (CAN) Round of 16 football match between Uganda and Senegal at the Cairo International Stadium in the Egyptian capital on July 5, 2019. (Photo by MOHAMED EL-SHAHED / AFP)

Senegal's forward Sadio Mane looks on after scoring a goal during the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (CAN) Round of 16 football match between Uganda and Senegal at the Cairo International Stadium in the Egyptian capital on July 5, 2019. (Photo by MOHAMED EL-SHAHED / AFP)

Following a gruelling competition, the 2019 African Cup of Nations comes to an end with the biggest question still to be answered – who will be crowned the champions of the continent?

Follow the game LIVE HERE!

Twenty-four teams started, two teams will finish. Senegal and Algeria will now compete for the chance to be named the best team in Africa.

The last time that Algeria got their hands on this trophy was back in 1990. Senegal, meanwhile, will be looking for their ever AFCON triumph.

Despite making the final, Senegal aren’t unbeaten. Their one loss came in the group stage when they took on… you guessed it, Algeria. A second half goal from Youcef Belaili was the only thing to separate both of these sides.

Since that game, Senegal went on to win all their remaining games – including the semi-final with Tunisia which went all the way to extra time.

Algeria, on the other hand, have won all of their six games, five of those in normal time. Their semi-final clash with Nigeria produced plenty of drama too as a last gasp free kick from Man City forward Mahrez found the back of the net.

Looking at the betting, the recommendation in this game is to back the draw. Both teams endured close semi-finals and both produced a close game when they met in the group stage. Fine margins will decide this game and we think it could go past 90 the 90 minute mark. What’s more, at 2/1 the draw offers decent value.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.


Contact Us


 

 


today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition

 

 