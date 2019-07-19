Sundowns put Mobbie on ice

According to SunSport Mobbie signed for Sundowns before the pre-season but was not told to join his new teammates in pre-season training in Mpumalanga.

The player is reportedly frustrated by Sundowns’ decision not to include him in their pre-season camp.

SunSport claims Sundowns management are divided over the signing of the defender which has led to him being out in the cold.

“The management of Sundowns are divided with regards to Mobbie. As we speak, he’s stuck at home,” said an insider who spoke to SunSport.

“When they unveiled Affonso, why didn’t [they] unveil him too? Why?

“This is very sad because he’s just sitting at home while Sundowns are training. It was going to be better if he joined Bidvest Wits or Orlando Pirates because the two clubs wanted him.”

Sundowns official Yogesh Singh said they were still ironing out the final details of Mobbie’s deal. Free State Stars general manager Rantsi Mokoena confirmed that they sold Mobbie to Sundowns after his side was relegated to the National First Division.

“We are involved in negotiations to sign Mobbie,” Singh told SunSport. “When everything is done, we’ll make an announcement.”

