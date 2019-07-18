AFCON 2019 News 18.7.2019 09:36 pm

Bafana drawn to face Ghana in 2021 Afcon qualifiers

Phakaaathi Reporter
Stuart Baxter. Pic: Sydney Mahlangu, BackpagePix

Bafana Bafana will renew their rivalry with the Black Stars of Ghana after the qualifying draw for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations took place in Cairo on Thursday evening.

Stuart Baxter’s side have been drawn in Group C, alongside Ghana, Sudan, and the winners of a preliminary round match between Mauritius and Sao Tome e Principe.

While South Africa beat Ghana en route to lifting the 1996 Africa Cup of Nations and again on the way to the semifinals of the Afcon in 2000, the Black Stars have had the better of more recent meetings.

Ghana beat South Africa home and away on the way to qualifying for the 2006 Fifa World Cup in Germany, at the expense of a Bafana side that was also coached by Baxter.

In the most recent competitive meeting between the two sides, Ghana beat Shakes Mashaba’s Bafana 2-1 at the 2015 Africa Cup of Nations finals in Equatorial Guinea.

Bafana played Sudan in  qualifying for the 2015 Afcon, winning 3-0 in Khartoum and 2-1 on home soil.

 

 

 

