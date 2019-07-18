Ex-Wits and SuperSport striker joins Swedish side

Keene left Matsatsantsa after his contract with the Pretoria outfit expired at the end of the 2018/2019 season.

The 33-year-old striker informed United that he would like to go back to Europe when he was offered a new contract.

“It feels wonderfully beautiful, an old and nice classic club that you have always had an eye on. I got a very good feeling when I met the club last week and when you look at the team you can see that there is a lot of quality and potential to be able to lift the club forward. Of what I have seen, the team is better than what the results have shown so far and I hope that I can contribute my way with my strengths in order for the team to climb the table,” Keene told the club’s website.

