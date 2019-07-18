PSL News 18.7.2019 03:40 pm

Ex-Wits and SuperSport striker joins Swedish side

Phakaaathi Reporter
James Keene of SuperSport United (Photo by Philip Maeta/Gallo Images)

Former SuperSport United and Bidvest Wits striker James Keene has signed with Swedish club Östers IF.

Keene left Matsatsantsa after his contract with the Pretoria outfit expired at the end of the 2018/2019 season.

The 33-year-old striker informed United that he would like to go back to Europe when he was offered a new contract.

“It feels wonderfully beautiful, an old and nice classic club that you have always had an eye on. I got a very good feeling when I met the club last week and when you look at the team you can see that there is a lot of quality and potential to be able to lift the club forward. Of what I have seen, the team is better than what the results have shown so far and I hope that I can contribute my way with my strengths in order for the team to climb the table,” Keene told the club’s website.

