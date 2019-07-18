Uruguayan striker impressed by skilful SA players

The 27-year-old striker joined Sundowns from Alianza Lima in Peru.

Affonso played his first game for Sundowns in a friendly against National First Division side TS Sporting which ended in a 1-1 draw.

“I am excited and I think I am adjusting well so far. The coach gave me 45 minutes, and I almost got a goal as well,” Affonso told the Sundowns website.

“What is important for me now is working on my fitness, but I feel I am well on my way there, because I never stopped training during the off-season. I believe my teammates will push me as well, because the level of skill here is very good.

“And being with them in Nelspruit was a good way to get to know everyone and see for myself the professionalism of all the players here.”

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.