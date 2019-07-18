SA football bad boy Zongo hangs up boots

Zongo made the announcement on his Facebook page where he said he would no longer be playing the game at the professional level.

“I am retiring from Pro football effectively (sic) immediately so, thank you for the support and love you guys have shown me through out (sic) my career, it has been great,” read the post he posted on Thursday afternoon.

Zongo has played at various teams in his career although he never stayed at any one team for long with off-the-field misdemeanours reported to be his undoing.

He was last on the books of Royal Eagles in the National First Division (NFD).

