Orlando Pirates release Mpho Makola

Makola was put on a transfer list at the end of last season, but as reported by Phakaaathi earlier, the midfielder’s asking price at the Buccaneers was too much for clubs interested in his services.

Now interested club can sign him on a free transfer after Pirates terminated his contract.

“Orlando Pirates Football Club have parted ways with Mpho Makola,” read a statement on the club’s website.

“An agreement has been reached for the mutual termination of the contract following a meeting with the player today (Wednesday).”

Makola joined Pirates from Free State Stars in 2012. He went on to register over 170 appearances for the Buccaneers in a career which saw him score 21 goals and register 28 assists.

“The club would like to thank Mr Makola for his service and wish him the best of luck in his future endeavours,” concluded the Pirates statement.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.