Highland reveal why they didn’t sign ex-Pirates star

Freese revealed that the club assessed the midfielder hoping to sign him but they decided against signing him.

Myeni left Bidvest Wits as a free agent when his contract expired at the end of last season.

The 31-year-old has struggled to secure a contract with an Absa Premiership side since leaving the Clever Boys with Bloemfontein Celtic said to be one side that was interested in signing him but released him from a trial stint in Bethlem.

Freese says the Lions of the North couldn’t sign him because they have a lot of players in the position that Myeni plays.

Highlands unveiled Thela Ngobeni, Limbi Mzava, Wayde Jooste, Rodney Ramagalela, Makhehlene Makhaula and Marks Munyai as their new signings on Tuesday night.

“He is a good player but unfortunately we have players playing in the same position,” Freeze told reports at Highlands Park’s annual award ceremony.

