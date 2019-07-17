Celtic sign former Downs development player

According to a source at the club, Mogakwe signed with the Free State-based outfit on Tuesday after being without for some time since parting ways Chippa United last year.

Mogakwe is said to have been relying on training alone and playing amateur football to keep fit and the Celtic technical team was very impressed with him after training with the club for a couple of days.

“It is a done deal, the boy has been secured. You know the club recently lost a number of players, so they are looking at rebuilding the team and making it strong. That is why they even promoted a number of youngsters. Mogakwe is one of many players who have been training with the club and he didn’t disappoint,” said the source.

The 27-year-old midfielder, who is from the same township as former Kaizer Chiefs midfielder Pule Ekstein, will be looking to resurrect his promising career, which made him very popular in the junior teams.

