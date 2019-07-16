Wits sign Doutie and Zwane

The former Orlando Pirates winger and former Mamelodi Sundowns left back have been training with the Clever Boys before they were offered deals by the Milpark side.

Both Doutie and Zwane have joined Wits as free agents after spending time on the sidelines without clubs.

Zwane joined coach Gavin Hunt’s side towards the end of last season for training after his loan deal with Golden Arrows ended abruptly, forcing him to find a club to train with until the season ends. His contract with Sundowns expired in June.

Doutie was keen on a return to the Absa Premiership, having played in the Indian Super League and in Sweden in recent seasons.

“Yes, on Sameehg, we have signed him. As a club we are happy with the signings and Siyanda Zwane has also signed,” Wits CEO Jose Ferreira told Goal.

