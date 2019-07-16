‘He did not deserve to die like that’, says Marc Batchelor’s brother

Warren was speaking outside his dead brother Marc Batchelor’s home in Olivedale.

The former Sundowns, Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs football player was shot dead on Monday evening. Marc Batchelor, 49, was driving with his gardener in his car when he was shot dead outside his Olivedale home in Johannesburg at about 6.30 pm.

Initial reports said the former footballer was shot by two men who were riding on a motorbike.

Soon after the shooting on Monday Police spokesperson, Lt-Col Lungelo Dlamini said: “Police are investigating a murder case after a former soccer player, Marc Bachelor was attacked by two men driving a motorbike in Olivedale outside his house.

“He was shot several times and died inside his vehicle.”

On Tuesday when recounting the events that led to the shooting Warren said his brother was more concerned about his gardener. “He told the gardener to get down” when they started shooting. The gardener escaped unharmed.

“My brother had a colourful character and he was talented,” lamented Warren.

Marc Batchelor is perhaps best remembered for being part of the Pirates team that won the African Champions League tournament in 1995.

Michelle Paine, a family friend said it was unbelievable and what they did to Marc was unfair. “He was a good person, what happened to him its hard to explain”.

Warren said they were hoping that justice will prevailed.

Police, who are yet to figure out the motive for the cold-blooded killing, said they were looking for two suspects, who were seen fleeing the scene after they shot him several times.

Commenting on the murder, Irvin Khoza the owner of Orlando Pirates Football Club and chairman of the South African Premier Soccer League, Nicknamed “Iron Duke or Squveve”, said Marc Barchelor was a “hero”.

The “Iron Duke” said during apartheid the striker would train in the townships and use the same showers with black players. He said along with Mark Fish and Gavin Lane, Marc Batchelor made South Africa appear “normal” when in fact it was not.

