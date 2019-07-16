Pitso snubs overseas move for Sundowns stay

Mosimane says the reason why he turned down the offer is because he is happy at Sundowns.

“I am at Sundowns because I want to be at Sundowns,” Mosimane was quoted by IOL.

“I am not at Sundowns because I can get more somewhere. And if it was like that, I’d have long made good money. Maybe I am stupid and I don’t understand the business side but I just do what I like and love, and I am happy at Sundowns, for now.

“I am not stupid, knowing that I can get more. I am saying that because I’ve been approached. And I didn’t jump because I want to honour my contract at Sundowns. I don’t hold the team to ransom by saying ‘you see what the people of Qatar want to give me, so also give me or else I am going to Qatar’. I’ve never done that and I am not going to.”

Mosimane has been tipped to return to coach Bafana Bafana but the 2016 CAF Coach of the Year is worried that Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates fans won’t be happy to see him return to the national team.

“I have a contract here. And I don’t know if I can do that (go back as Bafana coach). The last time we did that (appointed as Bafana coach), it didn’t go well with me,” Mosimane said.

“There’s a bit of rivalry between (Orlando) Pirates, (Kaizer) Chiefs and Sundowns. So, probably the Chiefs and Pirates supporters won’t accept me because of the rivalry within the country.”

