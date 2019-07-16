Ex-Pirates star Motale in serious car accident

Former Orlando Pirates and Bafana Bafana star Edward “Magents” Motale was reportedly involved in a serious car accident on the N1 South highway on Sunday afternoon.

According to the Daily Sun, Motale was driving alone on the N1, just before the Delmas off-ramp when his blue BMW bust a back tyre and span on the highway.

Motale told the newspaper that his spinning car was stopped by highway embankments and that he was happy to come out of it alive.

“I tried everything to control and safely stop the car, but it all happened so fast,” said Motale.

The former Pirates captain added that he was helped by passersby who pulled him out of the car.

“I was panicking big time. I thought it will explode and hurt us,” he explained.

“I am happy and thankful that I escaped the whole accident unharmed,” concluded Motale.

Meanwhile, on Monday night, Motale’s former Pirates teammate Marc Bachelor was killed in an alleged assassination outside his house in Market Street, Olivedale.

