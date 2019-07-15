PSL News 15.7.2019 04:38 pm

Ex-Sundowns defender surfaces at Leopards        

Phakaaathi Reporter
Siyabonga Zulu of Mamelodi Sundowns during the 2018 Mandela Centenary Cup Friendly match between Mamelodi Sundowns and Barcelona at FNB Stadium, Johannesburg on 16 May 2018 ©Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix

Siyabonga Zulu of Mamelodi Sundowns during the 2018 Mandela Centenary Cup Friendly match between Mamelodi Sundowns and Barcelona at FNB Stadium, Johannesburg on 16 May 2018 ©Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix

Former Mamelodi Sundowns defender Siyabonga Zulu and former Baroka FC defender Thabiso Semenya are training with Black Leopards.

Both defenders were released by Sundowns and Baroka respectively.

Zulu’s contract was terminated in his absence by Sundowns  after he failed to show up for a disciplinary hearing at Chloorkop in December.

Semenya is a free agent after Baroka decided against renewing his contract.

The pair are looking to earn a contract with the Limpopo based outfit for next season.

Leopards have been bolstering their squad ahead the new season by signing former Orlando Pirates star Thabo Matlaba and Abubakar Mumuni.

Lidoda Duvha have appointed Frenchman Lionel Soccoia as their head coach and former Kaizer Chiefs captain Patrick Mabedi as his assistant.

They have also appointed Mlungisi “Professor” Ngubane as team manager.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.

Related Stories
Former Sundowns star in club search 15.7.2019
Ex-Sundowns striker joins Ajax 9.7.2019
Baroka target Premiership title 9.7.2019


Contact Us


 

 


today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition

 

 