Ex-Sundowns defender surfaces at Leopards        

Both defenders were released by Sundowns and Baroka respectively.

Zulu’s contract was terminated in his absence by Sundowns after he failed to show up for a disciplinary hearing at Chloorkop in December.

Semenya is a free agent after Baroka decided against renewing his contract.

The pair are looking to earn a contract with the Limpopo based outfit for next season.

Leopards have been bolstering their squad ahead the new season by signing former Orlando Pirates star Thabo Matlaba and Abubakar Mumuni.

Lidoda Duvha have appointed Frenchman Lionel Soccoia as their head coach and former Kaizer Chiefs captain Patrick Mabedi as his assistant.

They have also appointed Mlungisi “Professor” Ngubane as team manager.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.