Former Pirates striker close to Maritzburg switch

Kadodia also revealed that the club has invited former Bidvest Wits midfielder Daylon Claasen, ex-Chippa United midfielder Thamsanqa Sangweni and New Zealand defender Dan Morgan for trials.

“We hope to make at least three more signings this week so that the coach can finalise his technical preparations for the new season. The sooner these get done, the better,” Kadodia was quoted as saying by The Witness.

“Morgan, Claasen, Thamsanqa Sangweni and a couple of foreigners have been invited to the camp in Limpopo and the coach is seeing how the players could fit into different positions and combinations for the new season. For example, Morgan could get a chance to be signed by us if the coach is happy the player would fit well into a four-four-two formation.

“The same applies to Claasen in terms of midfield operations. As for Mabena, contract talks are progressing and we hope to finalise things in coming days, as I said.”

United have already signed five players during the off-season as they bolster their side ahead of the 2019/20 season.

