Former Sundowns star in club search

Vuyo Mere of Platinum Stars during the Absa Premiership 2017/18 football match between Platinum Stars and AmaZulu at Royal Bafokeng Stadium. (Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix)

Former Mamelodi Sundowns defender Vuyo Mere says he hopes to find a new club before the start of the season.

Mere was released by Bidvest Wits at the end of last season after two seasons with the Clever Boys.

The veteran defender believes he still has two more seasons left in him before he retires.

“I still want to play football and am looking for a club hopefully, something will come up soon,” Mere was quoted as saying by the Sunday Sun.

“I’m not giving myself a time frame of when I hope to get a club. The drive to play football is still a time frame of when I hope to get a club.

“The drive to play football is still burning inside me. Football puts bread on the table. If this was just about the game. I would have long retired.

“At Celtic, I spoke to chairman, Max Tshabalala, and he told me they don’t need me.  So the move won’t materiazle,” concluded Mere.

