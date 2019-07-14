Kotoko turn down Pirates’ offer for Yacouba – reports

Reports Orlando Pirates have their bid for Burkina Faso striker Songne Yacouba rejected by Asante Kotoko, according reports from Ghana.

According to reports, Pirates submitted a bid around $100 000 (about R1.3 million) to sign Yacouba ahead of next season campaign.

However, Kotoko are said to be looking for bid around the region of $150,000 (about R2 million) to $200,000 (about R2.7 million) for the Burkina Faso striker.

Footballghana.com reports that the Reds are willing to sell Yacouba following the arrival of George Abege, Adingra Moussa and Richard Arthur.

Yacouba scored two goals and provided five assists in his eight appearances for Asante Kotoko in their CAF Confederation Cup campaign last season.

