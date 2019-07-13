Sirino backs Affonso to do well at Sundowns

Affonso joined Sundowns this week and Sirino was one of the first players to welcome him at Sundowns.

“We are getting along well already and he hasn’t been here for long,” Sirino told the Sundowns website.

“I think he is going to do well and I believe we can form a strong partnership together this coming season for sure.

“From what I can see, we could form a dynamic partnership. Affonso has good touches, holds the ball off well and we have been linking up well in training. I think he will adapt to the football here,” added Sirino.

Sirino, who scored nine goals and made 21 assists in his first season with Sundowns and helped the Brazilians win the league title last season, is looking forward to travelling with Affonso in Africa this coming season.

“I am excited about this new season. And I think if we are able to get a domestic title we would have done well. It is also important to keep pushing hard in the CAF Champions League, and this is why I am looking forward to travelling with Affonso out of the country for our pre-season.

“I have spoken to Affonso about how tough it is to play in the Champions League. I told him the teams are physical and play at a very fast pace. So I am excited to see what we can do together,” concluded Sirino.

Sundowns have secured two friendly matches in Botswana as well as another two encounters in the Democratic Republic of Congo against TP Mazembe and CS Don Bosco this month.

