Sundowns confirm interest in SuperSport’s Mokoena

Mosimane, however, added that Masandawana have not tabled an offer for the 22-year-old, who is said to be going to Europe for a trial.

“Interested yes but never on the table. He is a nice boy, he is young and he looks good. I like the younger ones but what was on the table was (Aubrey) Modiba but that does not mean we might not have him if he is available… why not? He is a good player,” he said.

Mosimane went on to admit that he was willing to use midfielder Lucky Mohomi as bait to land the players they wanted.

“If they want Mohomi, we can release Lucky because he cries for game time. But they have not officially sat. Sundowns and SuperSport have to sit down and say ‘I have this, what do you want and how do we do the deal’. But it is difficult now because we know we can’t get Modiba but that doesn’t mean we should hold Lucky back. If they want Lucky then they must say how they want him.”

Meanwhile, as reported by Phakaaathi earlier, SuperSport have turned down Sundowns’ offer for Aubrey Modiba.

Mosimane told this website that there was communication between Sundowns and SuperSport and were told that the player was not for sale.

