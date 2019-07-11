Lebese is free to leave Sundowns – Pitso

Mamelodi Sundowns flop George Lebese has been given the green light to look for a club following his return to the Absa Premiership champions from a six-month loan deal at SuperSport United.

Lebese was a notable absentee from the Masandawana pre-season camp as they are spending this week at the Ingwenyama Conference and Sports Resort in Nelspruit.

“He went to SuperSport hoping that he could secure the contract and he did not get it. He indicated that he wants to play and I can’t guarantee him game time. It is not only him, there are many other good players who want to play,” said Mosimane.

“I don’t want the poor guy to say ‘I am back here and they don’t play me again’. If he gets a team where they will play him, we will make sure that he goes. That is why we released him to SuperSport. Unfortunately he plays in the same position as Gaston Sirino and Themba Zwane and he wants a guarantee to play,” Mosimane added.

He went on to reveal that a couple of players are set to be released by the club as a number of them are frustrated from the lack of game time.

“It is not about releasing players but it is a mutual thing. If you didn’t play much, do you want to stay? Do you have a chance to play? If you don’t have chance to play and you are not happy of course you will want to go and that is when we find a solution that suits the player and the team,” said “Jingles”.

He continued: “If somebody says I will give you game time, come and play for us but you might not earn the same money that you were earning. So what happens now? Do you stay without playing? Then you must not say you want game time, you must say I want my finances to remain the same and we will see what we do.”

