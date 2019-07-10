AFCON 2019 News 10.7.2019 09:05 pm

Blow by blow: Nigeria vs South Africa

South Africa's forward Percy Tau (R) celebrates his goal with teammates Lebo Mothiba (C) and Themba Zwane (L) during the 2019 AFCON Group E qualifier football match between Libya and South Africa at Stade Taieb Mhiri in the Tunisian city of Sfax on March 24, 2019. (Photo by FETHI BELAID / AFP)

A place in the semi-finals of the African Cup of Nations will be on the line when Nigeria and South Africa go head to head.

Follow the game LIVE HERE!

In what turned out to be an AFCON classic, Nigeria sealed their place in the quarter-final with a narrow 3-2 win over defending champions Cameroon.

Odion Ighalo scored twice for Nigeria who are now heavy favourites to progress to the semi-finals.

South Africa, on the other hand, eliminated hosts Egypt in what was one of the most shocking and surprising results of this tournament.

Stuart Baxter’s men beat the hosts 1-0 at the Cairo International Stadium. That one result has turned South Africa’s reputation from non-hopers to dark horses ahead of this upcoming clash with Nigeria.

 

today in print

Read Today's edition

 

 