Blow by blow: Nigeria vs South Africa

In what turned out to be an AFCON classic, Nigeria sealed their place in the quarter-final with a narrow 3-2 win over defending champions Cameroon.

Odion Ighalo scored twice for Nigeria who are now heavy favourites to progress to the semi-finals.

South Africa, on the other hand, eliminated hosts Egypt in what was one of the most shocking and surprising results of this tournament.

Stuart Baxter’s men beat the hosts 1-0 at the Cairo International Stadium. That one result has turned South Africa’s reputation from non-hopers to dark horses ahead of this upcoming clash with Nigeria.

