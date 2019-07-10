Lorch keeps place in Bafana team for Nigeria clash

Bafana Bafana head coach Stuart Baxter kept faith in the side that took down Egypt in the last 16, as he named his starting line-up for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations quarterfinal against Nigeria at the Cairo International Stadium on Wednesday evening (kick off, 9pm)

That meant Orlando Pirates’ Thembinkosi Lorch, who scored the winner against the Pharaohs, kept his place in the team, even though Mamelodi Sundowns’ Themba Zwane was available again after suspension.

Baxter also once more picked Dean Furman, Kamohelo Mokotjo and Bongani Zungu together in midfield, after they performed so well against Egypt.

Bafana are hoping to reach the semifinals of the Africa Cup of Nations for the first time since the year 2000.

Bafana Bafana starting line up:

Ronwen Williams(G), Thamsanqa Mkhize, Sfiso Hlanti, Buhle Mkhwanazi, Thulani Hlatshwayo (C), Dean Furman, Kamohelo Mokotjo, Bongani Zungu, Thembinkosi Lorch, Percy Tau, Lebo Mothiba

Subs: Darren Keet, Bruce Bvuma, Ramahlwe Mphahlele, Daniel Cardoso, Innocent Maela, Hlompho Kekana, Tiyani Mabunda, Sbusiso Vilakazi, Thulani Serero, Lars Veldwijk, Lebogang Maboe, Themba Zwane

