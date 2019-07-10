AFCON 2019 News 10.7.2019 07:30 pm

Lorch keeps place in Bafana team for Nigeria clash

Jonty Mark
Thembinkosi Lorch of South Africa runs to celebrate his goal during the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations Finals last 16 match between Egypt and South Africa at Cairo International Stadium in Cairo, Egypt on 06 July 2019 © Ryan Wilkisky/BackpagePix

Thembinkosi Lorch of South Africa runs to celebrate his goal during the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations Finals last 16 match between Egypt and South Africa at Cairo International Stadium in Cairo, Egypt on 06 July 2019 © Ryan Wilkisky/BackpagePix

Baxter has kept faith in the starting line-up that shocked hosts Egypt and knocked them out of the tournament.

Bafana Bafana head coach Stuart Baxter kept faith in the side that took down Egypt in the last 16, as he named his starting line-up for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations quarterfinal against Nigeria at the Cairo International Stadium on Wednesday evening (kick off, 9pm)

That meant Orlando Pirates’ Thembinkosi Lorch, who scored the winner against the Pharaohs, kept his place in the team, even though Mamelodi Sundowns’ Themba Zwane was available again after suspension.

Baxter also once more picked Dean Furman, Kamohelo Mokotjo and Bongani Zungu together in midfield, after they performed so well against Egypt.

Bafana are hoping to reach the semifinals of the Africa Cup of Nations for the first time since the year 2000.

Bafana Bafana starting line up:
Ronwen Williams(G), Thamsanqa Mkhize, Sfiso Hlanti, Buhle Mkhwanazi, Thulani Hlatshwayo (C), Dean Furman, Kamohelo Mokotjo, Bongani Zungu, Thembinkosi Lorch, Percy Tau, Lebo Mothiba

Subs: Darren Keet, Bruce Bvuma, Ramahlwe Mphahlele, Daniel Cardoso, Innocent Maela, Hlompho Kekana, Tiyani Mabunda, Sbusiso Vilakazi, Thulani Serero, Lars Veldwijk, Lebogang Maboe, Themba Zwane

 

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.


Contact Us


 

 


today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition

 

 