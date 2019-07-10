Bafana starting XI vs Nigeria

Bafana Bafana coach Stuart Baxter has named his starting XI for tonight’d Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) quarter-final clash against Nigeria.

Baxter has kept faith in the starting line-up that shocked hosts Egypt and knocked them out of the tournament.

Bafana Bafana XI: Ronwen Williams, Thamsanqa Mkhize, Sifiso Hlanti, Buhle Mkhwanazi, Thulani Hlatshwayo (captain), Dean Furman, Kamohelo Mokotjo, Bongani Zungu, Thembinkosi Lorch, Percy Tau, Lebo Mothiba

Subs: Darren Keet, Bruce Bvuma, Ramahlwe Mphahlele, Daniel Cardoso, Innocent Maela, Hlompho Kekana, Tiyani Mabunda, Sbusiso Vilakazi, Thulani Serero, Lars Veldwijk, Lebogang Maboe, Themba Zwane

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.