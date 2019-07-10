AFCON 2019 News 10.7.2019 07:30 pm

Bafana starting XI vs Nigeria

Phakaaaathi Reporter
Bafana Bafana coach Stuart Baxter hugs Percy Tau (Gallo Images)

Bafana Bafana coach Stuart Baxter hugs Percy Tau (Gallo Images)

Baxter has kept faith in the starting line-up that shocked hosts Egypt and knocked them out of the tournament.

Bafana Bafana coach Stuart Baxter has named his starting XI for tonight’d Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) quarter-final clash against Nigeria.

Baxter has kept faith in the starting line-up that shocked hosts Egypt and knocked them out of the tournament.

Bafana Bafana XI: Ronwen Williams, Thamsanqa Mkhize, Sifiso Hlanti, Buhle Mkhwanazi, Thulani Hlatshwayo (captain), Dean Furman, Kamohelo Mokotjo, Bongani Zungu, Thembinkosi Lorch, Percy Tau, Lebo Mothiba

Subs: Darren Keet, Bruce Bvuma, Ramahlwe Mphahlele, Daniel Cardoso, Innocent Maela, Hlompho Kekana, Tiyani Mabunda, Sbusiso Vilakazi, Thulani Serero, Lars Veldwijk, Lebogang Maboe, Themba Zwane

 

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.


Contact Us


 

 


today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition

 

 