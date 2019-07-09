Pirates release Brazilian defender

Orlando Pirates have confirmed the release of defender Caio Marcelo before the start of the new season.

According to the club statement, the Brazilian defender requested to be released from his contract citing “homesickness and inability to adjust to his new surroundings as reasons to want to go back to Brazil”.

“Orlando Pirates Football Club has parted ways with Caio Marcelo. The Club has agreed to release the player as per his request,” read the Pirates statement on the club’s official website.

“Marcelo had submitted a request in writing citing homesickness and inability to adjust to his new surroundings as reasons to want to go back to Brazil.

“The Club has since acceded to Mr Marcelo’s request having spoken to the player and his father. We would like to wish him the best in his future endeavours.”

Unconfirmed reports suggest that Marcelo refused to join Chippa United on loan and asked to be released.

