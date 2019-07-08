Ex-Chiefs star Ekstein scores brace for new club

Ekstein, who joined Salah on a two-year-deal recently, was instrumental in his side’s 5-3 victory against Zire FC in a pre-season friendly match on Saturday.

The former Chiefs crowd favourite scored both goals in the second half of the game.

Ekstein left Chiefs before the end of the 2018/19 season after failing to agree to a new contract with the Soweto Giants.

The 28-year-old will look to build on his impressive start for Sabah when the Azerbaijan league starts.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.