PSL News 8.7.2019 04:16 pm

Ex-Chiefs star Ekstein scores brace for new club

Phakaaathi Reporter
Hendrick Ekstein of Kaizer Chiefs (Pic Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix)

Former Kaizer Chiefs midfielder Hendrick Ekstein scored a brace for his new Azerbaijani club Sabah FC.

Ekstein, who joined Salah on a two-year-deal recently, was instrumental in his side’s 5-3 victory against Zire FC in a pre-season friendly match on Saturday.

The former Chiefs crowd favourite scored both goals in the second half of the game.

Ekstein left Chiefs before the end of the 2018/19 season after failing to agree to a new contract with the Soweto Giants.

The 28-year-old will look to build on his impressive start for Sabah when the Azerbaijan league starts.

