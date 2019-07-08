PSL News 8.7.2019 04:24 pm

Okocha chooses Sundowns over Chiefs and Pirates

Tshepo Ntsoelengoe
Jay Jay Okocha (Photo by Lee Warren / Gallo Images)

African football legend Jay-Jay Okocha says Mamelodi Sundowns would have been the most suitable team for him had he decided to come play in South Africa during his playing days.

The former Super Eagles of Nigeria captain believes the Pretoria outfit match his playing style.

“Well I think sometimes I think I’m brutally honest, but I think the way I played it would have suited the way Sundowns plays. It’s nothing against Pirates or Chiefs, but I think I would have been more comfortable playing in a team that loves possession,” said Okocha.

The 45-year old Okocha is one of the most decorated players in Africa having played for Fenerbahce in Turkey, Paris Saint-German in France and Bolton Wanderers in England among other teams he played for.

 

