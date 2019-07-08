Okocha chooses Sundowns over Chiefs and Pirates

The former Super Eagles of Nigeria captain believes the Pretoria outfit match his playing style.

“Well I think sometimes I think I’m brutally honest, but I think the way I played it would have suited the way Sundowns plays. It’s nothing against Pirates or Chiefs, but I think I would have been more comfortable playing in a team that loves possession,” said Okocha.

The 45-year old Okocha is one of the most decorated players in Africa having played for Fenerbahce in Turkey, Paris Saint-German in France and Bolton Wanderers in England among other teams he played for.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.