Baroka keeper denies match fixing allegations

The 29-year-old Baroka FC goalkeeper was accused of ‘selling’ their last group stage game against DR Congo in which he conceded four goals in the match. The 4-0 loss saw Zimbabwe crashing out of the Afcon tournament.

Chipezeze says he had a bad day on the field and people shouldn’t draw anything from his poor performance.

“The allegations being levelled against me are unfounded,” the keeper told the Sunday News in Zimbabwe. “I admit that in that particular game, I had a bad day in office.

“These things do happen in football. I am not moved at all because that’s the nature of the game. I still stand to be advised to consult lawyers or not.

“As much as we wanted to win, things were not coming up, that’s all I can say.

“Because this is not the time for blaming each other as we wanted to achieve that goal of going into the next round, and unfortunately it didn’t happen.”

