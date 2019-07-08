Chiefs star attracts interest from North African teams – reports

His agent Michael Ngobeni is quoted by Sport24 as saying that clubs from Egypt, Morocco and Tunisia have shown interest in the Zimbabwe star following his fine individual performances for Warriors at the Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt.

“Of course, all the big clubs in Egypt wish to have him still.

“I’m overwhelmed with phone calls from Morocco, Tunisia also. I told them they must contact Kaizer Chiefs, he is not a free player, he is employed,” Ngobeni told Sport24.

“The boy was in Afcon and he did very well although the team was eliminated early. But yes I’m seized with phone calls you know, I’m seized with phone calls… Egypt, Morocco, Tunisia… Casablanca and all those clubs, they did contact me, but at the end of the day … I can’t say anything because they must talk to Chiefs.

“If Chiefs say they are ready to sell it’s up to Chiefs and I can then speak with my client if he’s comfortable going there. So I don’t know whether they are

discussing with Kaizer Chiefs, yes or no,” he added.

Billiat still has a two-year contract with Chiefs that has a one-year option for renewal.

