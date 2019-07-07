PSL News 7.7.2019 01:04 pm

ANC congratulates Bafana Bafana on win over Egypt

JOHANNESBURG, SOUTH AFRICA - JUNE 05: Bongani Zungu (France, Amiens) and Tiyani Mabunda (Mamelodi Sundowns) during the South African national men's soccer team training session at Steyn City School on June 05, 2019 in Johannesburg, South Africa. (Photo by Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images)

The African National Congress has joined millions of South Africans in congratulating national soccer team Bafana Bafana for advancing to the quarterfinals of the African Cup of Nations by beating tournament hosts Egypt in Cairo on Saturday night. 

“Bafana Bafana’s sensational victory has brought jubilation at home and abroad. The ANC also congratulates Thembikosi Lorch for scoring such a crucial goal on his debut which paved the way for Bafana Bafana to advance to the quarterfinals,” the ANC said in a statement.

“The nation stands behind the team coach Stuart Baxter, the technical team, and all our players as they prepare to face Nigeria on Wednesday. We call on the entire nation to rally behind Bafana Bafana as they continue on their journey to conquer the continent and win one of Africa’s most prized soccer competitions. The ANC is confident that this team has what it takes to make the class of 1996 proud,” the statement said.

