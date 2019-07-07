ANC congratulates Bafana Bafana on win over Egypt

“Bafana Bafana’s sensational victory has brought jubilation at home and abroad. The ANC also congratulates Thembikosi Lorch for scoring such a crucial goal on his debut which paved the way for Bafana Bafana to advance to the quarterfinals,” the ANC said in a statement.

“The nation stands behind the team coach Stuart Baxter, the technical team, and all our players as they prepare to face Nigeria on Wednesday. We call on the entire nation to rally behind Bafana Bafana as they continue on their journey to conquer the continent and win one of Africa’s most prized soccer competitions. The ANC is confident that this team has what it takes to make the class of 1996 proud,” the statement said.

