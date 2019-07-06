Stars confirm Mobbie’s move to Sundowns

Mokoena confirmed that Ea Lla Koto has agreed to sell Mobbie to Sundowns after the Free State side was relegated to National First Division.

“When you get relegated‚ you have two options‚” Mokoena was quoted by Sowetan.

“You can throw everything at it and risk a lot of money without being assured of promotion‚ or you can look to rebuild‚ invest in new resources and try and plan for promotion again even if it doesn’t come immediately.”

“As it is‚ the game is so unpredictable and we are not prepared to throw away good money. Millions don’t guarantee anything as we’ve seen from the clubs who haven’t been able to get out of the National First Division. We can do it the smart way‚ a bit like Stellenbosch who had a long term plan to get up. We are certainly going to give it a good bash again‚” Mokeona added.

