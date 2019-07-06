PSL News 6.7.2019 09:50 am

Agent explains Sekola’s move to NFD side

Phakaaathi Reporter
Moeketsi Sekola of Highlands Park (Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix)

Moeketsi Sekola of Highlands Park (Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix)

Former Highlands Park striker Moeketsi Sekola will sign a one-year-deal with National First Division side Royal Eagles.

Sekola stopped training with Bloemfontein Celtic after Eagles offered him a contract.

The striker’s agent Ratshibvumo Mulovhedzi says Sekola is already in Durban training with Eagles but will only sign his contract next week.

“That’s true, Sekola is in Durban. He will sign next week. Yes, he left Celtic, what we did is that we noticed we were wasting time at Celtic. Eagles made their intentions clear, they are looking for promotion and they are good team,” Mulovhedzi told Goal.

“Eagles are running their affairs like a PSL side. That is why we chose them. It’s a one-year deal plus one year to renew. I was impressed because they have their own Naturena there, good facilities,” concluded Mulovhedzi.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.

Related Stories
Ex-Chiefs striker set to join Royal Eagles 3.7.2019
Unhappy players set to leave Highlands Park 25.6.2019
Rookie mistake cost TTM a place in the PSL – Ononogbu 9.6.2019


Contact Us


 

 


today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition

 

 