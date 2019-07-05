Lorch speaks on Bafana starting line-up snub

Lorch has not played in the last three games for Bafana Bafana at the Afcon and is confident his time will come.

The Absa Premiership player of the season’s omission from the starting XI by coach Stuart Baxter has upset South African football fans.

Lorch says he has learned a lot by watching his teammates who ply their trade in Europe from the bench.

The Orlando Pirates man is concerned about his fitness as he has not played since the end of the season.

“While I am on the bench watching my teammates that play in Europe, I am learning from them and that will make me a better player,” Lorch was quoted by Isolezwe.

“There is not much that coach Stuart Baxter has said to me, only the assistant coaches are encouraging me, telling me to be patience and wait for my turn.

“I have to wait and be ready when my turn comes. I have been training for a while without game time but my confidence is still there. I always have confidence.”

