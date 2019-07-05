Agent explains why Ekstein chose Europe club over PSL sides

Ekstein joined Sabah FC in the Azerbaijan league last week to end speculation about which club he will be playing for next season.

Cape Town City are reportedly the only team that gave Ekstein a contract after his contract was terminated Kaizer Chiefs but the midfielder decided to try his luck overseas.

“We had offers in South Africa but teams took time to get back to us,” Mkize was quoted by IOL.

“Overseas people kept on pushing and pushing and the deal was concluded. We said why not? Let us just try it out. It will be a new environment, new beginning for the player. It is going to be a great experience for Ekstein. God works in mysterious ways,” Mkhize elaborated.

“It is a good move for Ekstein. I never saw it coming. He is in a great environment. He will meet new players, new cultures of football instead of the local one. We will see how he adapts and we can judge him as a player because here (in South Africa) he only played for one team.

“He grew up at Chiefs. Going overseas will give him a chance to weigh his options. He will know if he is good enough or not because he has only played for one team. People were on top of him saying he never performed well. They’re talking about the statistics and all that. We will see how he does,” he added.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.