Kaizer Chiefs unveil new midfielder Baccus

Baccus joins Chiefs from Australian club Melbourne City FC where he decided against extending his contract with the club.

The 27-year-old has agreed to a three-year contract with Amakhosi. Baccus is Chiefs’ fourth signing this season after Jame Kotei, Lazarus Kambole and Samir Nurković who all signed three-year deals with Amakhosi.

“Kaizer Chiefs would like to confirm the arrival of Kearyn Byron Baccus,” read a tweet from Chiefs.

“The Durban born midfielder lands in Naturena from Australia where he played for Melbourne City FC in the A-League. The 27-year-old has penned a three-year deal with Amakhosi.”

