Chiefs target returns to Leopards

Musonda went AWOL and missed two weeks of pre-season training with Leopards amid reports that he was on his way out of the club.

The Zambian has been linked with a move away from Leopards in the current transfer window.

Kaizer Chiefs and Mamelodi Sundowns have reportedly shown interest in the striker after he scored 16 goals for Leopards last season to finish as the top goal-scorer in the Absa Premiership.

Musonda surfaced at Leopards after club officials claimed they didn’t know where he was and had not reported for pre-season camp before the season kicks off in August.

The Zambian striker was spotted at Leopards training grounds on Friday with his teammates by LimSportsZone.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.