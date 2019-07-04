Chippa confirm Mayambela exit

Club boss Chippa Mpengesi says he is sad to see the midfielder leave the club.

Mayambela has been at the club for a few seasons before he decided to leave.

“Mpengesi has lauded the playmaker for his role at the club, which includes the high professionalism [with which] the player handled himself in throughout his stay at the club, the sportsman he was both on and off the pitch, a proper role model to the youngsters at the club and broadly as an ambassador of the club Chippa United,” read a statement from the club’s website.

“The Chippa United family will always hold Mark in high esteem for the footprints he leaves behind and will always have a special place in our hearts. We would like to wish him all the best in his future endeavours and he will forever be welcomed at the football club.”

