Chippa confirm Mayambela exit

Mark Mayambela of Chippa United is challenged by Xola Mlambo of Orlando Pirates. (Pic Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix)

Chippa United have confirmed the departure of midfielder Mark Mayambela.

Club boss Chippa Mpengesi says he is sad to see the midfielder leave the club.

Mayambela has been at the club for a few seasons before he decided to leave.

“Mpengesi has lauded the playmaker for his role at the club, which includes the high professionalism [with which] the player handled himself in throughout his stay at the club, the sportsman he was both on and off the pitch, a proper role model to the youngsters at the club and broadly as an ambassador of the club Chippa United,” read a statement from the club’s website.

“The Chippa United family will always hold Mark in high esteem for the footprints he leaves behind and will always have a special place in our hearts. We would like to wish him all the best in his future endeavours and he will forever be welcomed at the football club.”

