PSL News 4.7.2019

Stellenbosch sign Dutch goalkeeper

Phakaaathi Reporter
Steve Barker of Stellenbosch FC during the Nedbank Cup, Last 16 match between Kaizer Chiefs and Stellenbosch FC at Moses Mabhida Stadium on March 10, 2018 in Durban, South Africa. (Photo by Anesh Debiky/Gallo Images)

Newly-promoted Absa Premiership side Stellenbosch FC have announced the signing of Dutch goalkeeper Boy de Jong.

The 25-year-old joins Stellies from Belgian outfit Anderlecht after his contract was not renewed.

“Another new member to our expanding Stellenbosch FC family! Happy to have Boy de Jong on board,” read a tweet from the newly promoted side. “Amongst his list of former clubs are PEC Zwolle (Netherlands) and Anderlecht (Belgium).”

Stellenbosch are busy strengthening their side as they look to compete in the Absa Premiership this coming season.

Steve Barker’s men have already signed Dillian Solomons, Zimo Brenner and Waseem Isaacs during the current transfer period.

