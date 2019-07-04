Stellenbosch sign Dutch goalkeeper

The 25-year-old joins Stellies from Belgian outfit Anderlecht after his contract was not renewed.

“Another new member to our expanding Stellenbosch FC family! Happy to have Boy de Jong on board,” read a tweet from the newly promoted side. “Amongst his list of former clubs are PEC Zwolle (Netherlands) and Anderlecht (Belgium).”

Stellenbosch are busy strengthening their side as they look to compete in the Absa Premiership this coming season.

Steve Barker’s men have already signed Dillian Solomons, Zimo Brenner and Waseem Isaacs during the current transfer period.

