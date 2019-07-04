Mhango happy to join ‘wonderful’ Pirates

The 26-year-old Malawian international joined Pirates from Bidvest Wits.

He has penned a three year deal with the Buccaneers.

Speaking to the Pirates website, Mhango said: “I am happy to have joined this wonderful club and I look forward to the season ahead.”

Mhango is one of the signings made by Pirates during the off-season.

The Sea Robbers’ other new men are Tebogo Tlolane (Chippa United), Bongani Sam, Tshegofatso Mabasa, Kabelo Dlamini (all Bloemfontein Celtic), and former Maritzburg United duo Fortune Makaringe and Siphesihle Ndlovu.

Bucs also have a handful of loan returnees, some of whom will stay with the team this season, while others have been shipped out again.

The signing spree has also in resulted in a mass exodus, with Thabo Matlaba, Abbubaker Mobara, Marshall Munetsi, Ayanda Nkosi, Thabo Qalinge, and Jackson Mabokgwane all already have departed, with more likely to follow.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.