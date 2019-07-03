Chiefs to hold final pre-season run in Botswana

Rollers made the announcement that they have invited Chiefs to play a match a few weeks before the Absa Premiership campaign kicks off.

Chiefs will face Rollers on 20 July, a weekend before they face crosstown rivals Orlando Pirates in the Carling Black Label Cup at the FNB stadium.

Amakhosi will look to shake off last season’s bad spell after they struggled to beat National First Division side TS Galaxy in the Nedbank Cup final.

Chiefs have would like to put their new signings on the field as they are all unknown to their supporters.

“Township Rollers is set to go back to training tomorrow 3rd July 2019 and they have invited Kaizer Chiefs for a pre-season friendly game on the 20th July 2019 in Gaborone,” read a statement from the Botswana Premier League.

