Pirates defender’s agent dismisses Baroka talks

This comes after reports emerged suggesting that Pirates and Baroka were in talks over a move for the defender.

Chabalala’s agent, Ratshibvumo Mulovhedzi, however, insists that the defender is happy at Pirates and will remain with the club for next season.

“It’s not true that there are talks between Pirates and Baroka over Justice’s move. I don’t know where these people got that information from,” Mulovhedzi told Phakaaathi.

“Like I said before, Justice’s first choice is Pirates and his last choice is Pirates. He’s happy at Pirates and wants to fight for his place in the team,” he added.

Chabalala is currently in Pirates’ starting 11 for the Carling Cup, having been voted in by the Bucs faithful.

