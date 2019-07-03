PSL News 3.7.2019 03:25 pm

Zongo shares his struggles with alcohol abuse

Phakaaathi Reporter
Masibusane Zongo (Photo by Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images)

Former SuperSport United and Chippa United winger Masibusane Zongo vows he will make a comeback to football.

The talented winger’s career has been marred by his off-the-field antics and now he finds himself struggling to attract clubs.

Speaking to SAFM on Tuesday night, Zongo revealed his struggles with drugs alcohol, but added that he was getting help.

“I have been receiving help (with excessive drinking) and I am still receiving help for that,” said Zongo.

“People who have never lived that lifestyle might not understand what we go through and my struggles.

“There was substance abuse. I don’t want to go deep into that but I was taking something but I have stopped that, now there is just alcohol. I don’t want to say alcohol is the main problem but at the moment I am more stable in my mind, I am really trying my best and it helps that there are people who are trying to help out and understand.”

Zongo added that he is ready to play again and will join a PSL club in a few weeks’ time.

