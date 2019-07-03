Ex-Chiefs striker set to join Royal Eagles

Also close to signing with Eagles is former Highlands Park and Free State Stars striker Moeketsi Sekola.

Eagles’ general Manager James Dlamini confirmed that the club is in talks with the duo ahead of next season.

“Yes, I can confirm that Manqele and Sekola are here with us. They haven’t signed but we are still in talks with them,” Dlamini explained to IOL.

Dlamini added that Eagles were missing strikers in their campaign last season and hope Sekola and Manqele will make a telling contribution in their squad.

“We lacked that fire power infront of goals last season. That’s why we decided to go for these two strikers. These are two proven strikers,” he added.

“The mandate is simple. We want to get promoted in to the PSL. We don’t want to get in to the play-offs this time around. Our aim is to get automatic promotion,” Dlamini elaborated.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.