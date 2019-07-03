Chippa appoint Klate as MDC coach

Klate announced his retirement from the game on Tuesday and Chippa have wasted no time in roping in their former player as their MDC coach.

“After his announcement of retiring as a professional footballer @ChippaUnitedFC would like to announce @Klatey7 as our new MDC Head Coach, We wish him the best in his coaching career,” read a tweet from Chippa.

Klate hung up his boots this week, ending a glittering career that saw him winning six league titles with SuperSport United, Orlando Pirates and Bidvest Wits.

