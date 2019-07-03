Rantie eyes Sundowns contract

The speedy striker is said to be struggling with weight and physical trainers are working on getting him ready for the start of the season.

Rantie has been without a club since he was released by Cape Town City in December last year, having joined the club at the beginning of 2018/19 season.

“He is not yet a Sundowns player but they are assessing him,” a source was qouted by Isolezwe. “He still has a lot of work to do because his boby is not in the right condition. He is a speedy player and carry a lot of weight will have an impact on his playing style.

“The physical trainer at Sundowns helped George Lebese, Aubrey Ngoma and Thokozani Sekotlong to lose weight and he can help Rantie too.”

