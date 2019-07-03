Bafana players to pocket R320k for reaching Afcon last 16

Bafana Bafana had to rely on the results from other games on Tuesday night for them to learn their fate, but they ended up earning a place in the last 16 where they are going to face hosts Egypt on Saturday night.

Bafana Bafana finished third in Group D with three points after winning one game against Namibia and losing to both Morocco and Ivory Coast.

Earlier, South African Football Association (Safa) president Danny Jordaan said coach Stuart Baxter’s men will receive R320 000 bonus if they reach the next stage of the Afcon.

“We expect them to go to the second round‚ at least,” Jordaan said.

“That’s why we have a bonus structure‚ to go to the second round. Because it’s no use you win one match‚ win this match.

“That’s when we give them R320‚000 each (for getting through to the group stage). And if they had gotten the normal win bonuses of R60‚000 (per game)‚ you would get R180‚000 (for three group wins).

“But we want to go to the second round. So we double it to go to the second round.”

